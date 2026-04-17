By the Numbers: The Silver and Black's draft history

Read through for some facts and numbers on the Raiders' draft history.
Hall of Famers drafted by the Raiders
Twelve players drafted by the Silver and Black have gone on to have their names immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
|Player
|Draft Year
|Round & Pick
|Charles Woodson
|1998
|Round 1, No. 4
|Tim Brown
|1988
|Round 1, No. 6
|Marcus Allen
|1982
|Round 1, No. 10
|Howie Long
|1981
|Round 2, No. 48
|Dave Casper
|1974
|Round 2, No. 45
|Ray Guy
|1973
|Round 1, No. 23
|Cliff Branch
|1972
|Round 4, No. 98
|Ken Stabler
|1968
|Round 2, No. 52
|Art Shell
|1968
|Round 3, No. 80
|Gene Upshaw
|1967
|Round 1, No. 17
|Fred Biletnikoff
|1965
|Round 2, No. 11
|Jim Otto
|1960
Most picks Raiders have ever had
Since the common draft era began in 1967, the Raiders' most ever picks were during the 1972 draft when they made a whopping 20 selections. The draft consisted of 17 rounds and a total 442 players were selected. This Raiders draft class included one eventual Hall of Famer: Cliff Branch, who was selected No. 98 overall in the fourth round.
Least picks Raiders have ever had
Twice in the common draft era, the Raiders have made just five picks – both in 2022 and 2008.
Draft Central
Stay up-to-date with the latest on the Raiders' draft picks, news, and information.
Colleges the Raiders have drafted the most players from
The Raiders have selected 587 players from 198 different schools since the common draft began in 1967. No program has produced more Raiders picks than USC with 17, followed by Nebraska and UCLA with 14 each.
Raiders' past picks at current 2026 draft slots (since common-era draft)
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|Draft Year
|Pick 1
|JaMarcus Russell
|QB
|2007
|Pick 36
|Derek Carr
|QB
|2014
|Pick 67
|Stuart Schweigert
|DB
|2004
|Pick 102
|Tony Cline
|DE
|1970
|Dameane Douglas
|WR
|1999
|Pick 117
|N/A
|Pick 134
|Johnnie Morant
|WR
|2004
|Pick 175
|Rod Garcia
|K
|1974
|Jack Matia
|T
|1979
|Anttaj Hawthorne
|DT
|2005
|Oren O'Neal
|FB
|2007
|Matthew Butler
|DT
|2022
|Pick 185
|Kevin Smith
|TE
|1992
|Pick 208
|Greg Robinson
|RB
|1993
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|2024
|Pick 219
|Joe Mauntel
|LB
|1986
|Todd Woulard
|LB
|1991
|T.J. Carrie
|DB
|2014