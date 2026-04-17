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By the Numbers: The Silver and Black's draft history

Apr 17, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Read through for some facts and numbers on the Raiders' draft history.

Hall of Famers drafted by the Raiders

Twelve players drafted by the Silver and Black have gone on to have their names immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

PlayerDraft YearRound & Pick
Charles Woodson1998Round 1, No. 4
Tim Brown1988Round 1, No. 6
Marcus Allen1982Round 1, No. 10
Howie Long1981Round 2, No. 48
Dave Casper1974Round 2, No. 45
Ray Guy1973Round 1, No. 23
Cliff Branch1972Round 4, No. 98
Ken Stabler1968Round 2, No. 52
Art Shell1968Round 3, No. 80
Gene Upshaw1967Round 1, No. 17
Fred Biletnikoff1965Round 2, No. 11
Jim Otto1960

Most picks Raiders have ever had

Since the common draft era began in 1967, the Raiders' most ever picks were during the 1972 draft when they made a whopping 20 selections. The draft consisted of 17 rounds and a total 442 players were selected. This Raiders draft class included one eventual Hall of Famer: Cliff Branch, who was selected No. 98 overall in the fourth round.

Least picks Raiders have ever had

Twice in the common draft era, the Raiders have made just five picks – both in 2022 and 2008.

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Colleges the Raiders have drafted the most players from

The Raiders have selected 587 players from 198 different schools since the common draft began in 1967. No program has produced more Raiders picks than USC with 17, followed by Nebraska and UCLA with 14 each.

Raiders' past picks at current 2026 draft slots (since common-era draft)

PickPlayerPositionDraft Year
Pick 1JaMarcus RussellQB2007
Pick 36Derek CarrQB2014
Pick 67Stuart SchweigertDB2004
Pick 102Tony ClineDE1970
Dameane DouglasWR1999
Pick 117N/A
Pick 134Johnnie MorantWR2004
Pick 175Rod GarciaK1974
Jack MatiaT1979
Anttaj HawthorneDT2005
Oren O'NealFB2007
Matthew ButlerDT2022
Pick 185Kevin SmithTE1992
Pick 208Greg RobinsonRB1993
Dylan LaubeRB2024
Pick 219Joe MauntelLB1986
Todd WoulardLB1991
T.J. CarrieDB2014

For more draft content, visit raiders.com/draft.

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