Two-Minute Drill: Derek Carr has imposed his will on the Chiefs defense

DC is on fire
Derek Carr came to Allegiant Stadium ready for a primetime shootout.
Carr has been playing like a MVP candidate in the first half, putting the Silver and Black on his back. Through the first half, Carr has thrown for 183 yards on 13 of 16 passes. He has also connected on passes to seven different receivers and holds a 135.2 QB rating at the midway point.
Carr has appeared to be completely locked in the first half and will have to continue to bring the same energy to defeat the reigning Super Bowl champs.
The need to slow down Mahomes
Across the ball, Patrick Mahomes has also put on a show in the first half, trying to prove he's not backing down in Vegas.
Mahomes has engineered two scoring drives, finding six different receivers, but also throwing a costly interception near the end of the first half. The Raiders secondary will need to continue to step up and slow down No. 15 to sweep Kansas City.
With Derek Carr playing lights out on the other side of the ball, Mahomes will pressure the Raiders defense and equip himself for a second-half shootout in Allegiant Stadium. How will the Silver and Black respond?
Darren Waller outdueling Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce leads the league in most categories for tight ends this season, but not tonight against Darren Waller.
Waller and Kelce are both regarded to be two of the best tight ends in the league and their second showdown this season hasn't disappointed. Waller has had the edge in battle so far with 62 yards on four catches. Kelce caught three balls for 51 yards
Expect both tight ends to continue to be heavily involved in their respective offenses in the second half.
