 Skip to main content
Advertising

Former linebacker Matt Millen to announce Raiders' Day 2 draft picks in Pittsburgh

Apr 16, 2026 at 10:12 AM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Millen_v1thumb_041626

The NFL announced Thursday league legends and active players representing all 32 clubs currently slated to announce selections on Day 2 of this year's draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Representing the Raiders will be former linebacker Matt Millen, who will deliver the Silver and Black's Round 2 and 3 picks.

Millen, who played 12 seasons in the NFL and nine with the Raiders, is one of 10 draft presenters born in the state of Pennsylvania, as he hails from from Hokendauqua. He went on to play at Penn State, and was later drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Millen played in 133 regular season games with 127 starts for the Silver and Black and helped the Raiders win two Super Bowls.

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 23, with Millen making the team's draft announcements the following night on Day 2 for Rounds 2 and 3. The draft concludes on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.

For more draft content, visit raiders.com/draft.

2025_NEW Download App_2560x1440 (1)

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Should the Raiders add a wide receiver in the draft?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the upcoming draft.

news

Raiders are 'open to all options' as they prioritize assembling a complete draft class

John Spytek and assistant GM Brian Stark are placing as much attention to detail on their late-round draft selections as they are on No. 1 overall.

news

Gutierrez: Can you smell what Spytek is cooking?

While we cannot say for certain who the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on, his name likely rhymes with…Mernando Fendoza.

news

Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

Take a look at the newest round of projections with almost one week left until draft day.

news

Road to the Draft: Pre-draft prep continues with Raiders' local pro day

"It's a testament to these kids for coming up and kind of laying it on the line and performing in front of people," Raiders GM John Spytek said at the team's local pro day.

news

NFL announces 16 prospects confirmed to attend 2026 NFL Draft

Ohio State will have the most players on site with five total, followed by Alabama (two) and Miami (two).

news

Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 9.0

As we count down the days to the draft, take a look at the latest No. 1 pick projections as well as a few predictions for the Raiders' second and third-round picks.

news

Every NFL player drafted No. 1 overall since 1936

With the Raiders holding the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, take a look at every player who has been drafted first overall in the NFL.

news

Road to the Draft: Top Group of Six, FCS prospects in 2026 draft class

Raiders.com provides a detailed look at a trio of small school prospects that could become contributors at the next level.

news

Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

As draft month approaches, take a look at the latest No. 1 pick projections as well as a few predictions for the Raiders' second and third-round picks.

Latest Content

news

2026 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch, Raiders' draft picks and more

Apr 16, 2026

Everything you need to know before the Raiders are on the clock.

news

Former linebacker Matt Millen to announce Raiders' Day 2 draft picks in Pittsburgh

Apr 16, 2026

Millen, a Pennsylvania native, was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft.

audio

Raiders full seven-round mock draft!

Apr 15, 2026

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis run through a complete seven-round mock draft for the Raiders.

news

Raiders Mailbag: Should the Raiders add a wide receiver in the draft?

Apr 15, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers fan questions about the upcoming draft.

gallery

Photos: Raiders welcome JAG Nevada students for a career exploration panel at HQ

Apr 15, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted JAG Nevada students for a career exploration panel with Raiders staff members and a tour of Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders are 'open to all options' as they prioritize assembling a complete draft class

Apr 14, 2026

John Spytek and assistant GM Brian Stark are placing as much attention to detail on their late-round draft selections as they are on No. 1 overall.

news

Gutierrez: Can you smell what Spytek is cooking?

Apr 14, 2026

While we cannot say for certain who the Raiders will use the No. 1 overall pick on, his name likely rhymes with…Mernando Fendoza.

video

John Spytek and Brian Stark Pre-Draft Press Conference - 4.14.26

Apr 14, 2026

General Manager John Spytek and Assistant General Manager Brian Stark address the media prior to the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders 2026 Mock Draft Tracker 10.0

Apr 14, 2026

Take a look at the newest round of projections with almost one week left until draft day.

news

Road to the Draft: Pre-draft prep continues with Raiders' local pro day

Apr 13, 2026

"It's a testament to these kids for coming up and kind of laying it on the line and performing in front of people," Raiders GM John Spytek said at the team's local pro day.

gallery

Photos: Raiders support Special Olympics of Nevada Unified Flag Football Competition

Apr 13, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders helped support the Special Olympics of Nevada and CCSD for their Unified Flag Football competition at Cheyenne High School.

audio

Mini-mock draft 1-36! Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis make every pick

Apr 10, 2026

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis rank their top 5 prospects at each defensive position for the 2026 NFL Draft. Then they run through picks 1-36 and look at possible second-round targets for the Raiders.

View All
Advertising