Former linebacker Matt Millen to announce Raiders' Day 2 draft picks in Pittsburgh

The NFL announced Thursday league legends and active players representing all 32 clubs currently slated to announce selections on Day 2 of this year's draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Representing the Raiders will be former linebacker Matt Millen , who will deliver the Silver and Black's Round 2 and 3 picks.

Millen, who played 12 seasons in the NFL and nine with the Raiders, is one of 10 draft presenters born in the state of Pennsylvania, as he hails from from Hokendauqua. He went on to play at Penn State, and was later drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Millen played in 133 regular season games with 127 starts for the Silver and Black and helped the Raiders win two Super Bowls.