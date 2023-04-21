State of the Team: Breaking down the Raiders roster ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

In less than one week, the Raiders will be on the clock to select 12 new members (as of now) of the Silver and Black when the NFL Draft gets underway in Kansas City. But before that, let's take a look at how the roster currently stands.

Quarterbacks (in alphabetical order)

Chase Garbers, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer

Garbers, a 2022 UDFA who spent a majority of the season on the practice squad, is joined by free agents Garoppolo and Hoyer, both former Patriots who spent three seasons and seven seasons in Josh McDaniels' New England offense, respectively.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams, DeAndre Carter, Keelan Cole Sr., Phillip Dorsett, Tyler Johnson, Chris Lacy, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Cam Sims, DJ Turner

Dave Ziegler and Co. made quite a few receiver additions through free agency, with a total of 10 for the position group currently on the roster. Cole re-signed as a free agent plus Meyers, Dorsett, Sims and Carter all joining the Silver and Black back in March. Johnson, Lacy and Turner were Reserve/Future signings in January.

Running backs

Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Brittain Brown, Josh Jacobs, Sincere McCormick, Austin Walter, Zamir White

The core of the Silver and Black's running back room has remained largely the same, as Jacobs was designated with the franchise tag on March 6 and Ameer Abdullah re-signed on March 9 before free agency opened. McCormick may look to get into the mix after signing with the team as a UDFA in 2022 but ultimately missing the season due to injury. Walter, who spent last season on the practice squad, was retained with a Reserve/Future contract.

Tight ends

Cole Fotheringham, Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted, O.J. Howard

Hooper and Howard are the newest additions to the tight end room, having started a combined 115 games over their careers. Horsted, who appeared in 15 games in 2022, re-signed as a restricted free agent. Fotheringham, who spent last season on the practice squad, signed a Reserve/Future contract in January.

Offensive line

Alex Bars, Jermaine Eluemunor, Hroniss Grasu, Vitaliy Gurman, Sebastian Gutierrez, Justin Herron, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford Jr., Justin Murray, Netane Muti, Dylan Parham, Brandon Parker

Much of the offensive line group remains from the previous season, with Bars, Grasu, Muti and Parker all re-signing in free agency. Gurman, Gutierrez and Meredith, who all spent time on the practice squad last season, plus Murray signed Reserve/Future contracts in January. Herron, who the Silver and Black acquired via trade with the Patriots in September last year, will look to work back from a season-ending injury.

Defensive line

Adam Butler, Matthew Butler, Maxx Crosby, Neil Farrell Jr.  , John Jenkins, Chandler Jones, Malcolm Koonce, Bilal Nichols, Jerry Tillery, Jordan Willis

There's now three new faces on the defensive line, as the team added Adam Butler in early January and Jenkins and Willis in March. The rest of the unit returns for another season, including Tillery, a free agent who re-signed after appearing in seven games for the Silver and Black in 2022.

Linebackers

Curtis Bolton, Darien Butler, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Kana'i Mauga, Robert Spillane

The only new addition to the linebackers group made in free agency was Spillane, who has played his previous five NFL seasons with the Titans and Steelers. Mauga, a UDFA who spent last season with the Broncos, signed with the Raiders in January. Bolton, a restricted free agent, re-signed in March.

Cornerbacks

Ike Brown, Bryce Cosby, Brandon Facyson, Tyler Hall, Nate Hobbs, David Long Jr., Amik Robertson, Duke Shelley, Sam Webb

After a season with the Colts, Facyson returns to the Silver and Black, alongside new free agent acquisitions Long and Shelley. These additions should bolster a group that features standout 2021 draft pick Hobbs and Robertson, along with Hall and Webb – who showed flashes last season.

Safeties

Jalen Elliott, Marcus Epps, Jaquan Johnson, Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Roderic Teamer

Epps and Johnson are two veterans gained in free agency to join a fairly young group of safeties. Elliott signed a Reserve/Future contract in January, while Teamer re-signed as a restricted free agent. Moehrig will look to continue to grow in his third career year, while Pola-Mao, a 2022 UDFA who appeared in 11 games, could also look for an expanded role.

Special teams

Jacob Bobenmoyer, Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole

Bobenmoyer signed with the Raiders as a free agent in March, joining the All-Pro duo of Daniel Carlson and AJ Cole.

