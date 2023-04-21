State of the Team: Breaking down the Raiders roster ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft

The core of the Silver and Black's running back room has remained largely the same, as Jacobs was designated with the franchise tag on March 6 and Ameer Abdullah re-signed on March 9 before free agency opened. McCormick may look to get into the mix after signing with the team as a UDFA in 2022 but ultimately missing the season due to injury. Walter, who spent last season on the practice squad, was retained with a Reserve/Future contract.