News
News
Why Mike Mayock believes the Raiders got exponentially better with this year's draft
Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey
Honored to be a Raider, Gillespie focused on impacting all facets of the game
Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider
Most Recent News
Draft
Why Mike Mayock believes the Raiders got exponentially better with this year's draft
May 01, 2021
Mike Mayock recaps the 2021 NFL Draft
May 01, 2021
General Manager Mike Mayock addresses the media to recap the 2021 NFL Draft.
Introducing the Raiders' 2021 NFL Draft class
May 01, 2021
Get to know all seven of the Silver and Black's newest picks.
Jimmy Morrissey going to give Raiders everything he has
May 01, 2021
C Jimmy Morrissey discusses being drafted by the Raiders, offensive line coach Tom Cable, Coach Gruden, and more.
Photos: Meet the 2021 Raiders Draft Class
May 01, 2021
The picks are in and the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all seven of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.
Watch: Raiders select Jimmy Morrissey No. 230 in 2021 NFL Draft
May 01, 2021
General Manager Mike Mayock announces the selection of Pittsburgh center Jimmy Morrissey in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 230 overall pick.
Draft Pick: C Jimmy Morrissey
May 01, 2021
With the 230th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select center Jimmy Morrissey.
Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey
May 01, 2021
The Silver and Black added depth to their offensive line with the former Pittsburgh team captain.
Honored to be a Raider, Gillespie focused on impacting all facets of the game
May 01, 2021
The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly over and the Las Vegas Raiders took not one, not two, but three defensive backs, adding cornerback Tyree Gillespie to the mix on Day Three, using the No. 143 overall pick.
Highlights: CB Nate Hobbs
May 01, 2021
Watch highlights from new Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs.
Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider
May 01, 2021
The cornerback out of Illinois says he's 'the best underdog' the Raiders have ever drafted.
Nate Hobbs: 'Raiders are getting the best underdog they've ever drafted'
May 01, 2021
CB Nate Hobbs discusses his fit with the Raiders, playing with physicality, getting the call from Coach Gruden, and more.
Draft Pick: CB Nate Hobbs
May 01, 2021
With the 167th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select cornerback Nate Hobbs.
Watch: Raiders select CB Nate Hobbs with No. 167 pick in 2021 NFL Draft
May 01, 2021
Raiders Fan of the Year, Denean Vaughn, announces the Raiders' selection of cornerback Nate Hobbs in Round 5 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 167 overall pick.
Illinois CB Nate Hobbs selected at No. 167 by the Raiders
May 01, 2021
The versatile secondary piece was selected with the Silver and Black's only fifth-round pick.
Alex Leatherwood arrives in Vegas, tours Raiders HQ & Allegiant Stadium
May 01, 2021
View exclusive photos of the Raiders' first-round draft pick, Alex Leatherwood, as he arrives in Las Vegas and tours Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Allegiant Stadium.
Watch: FB Alec Ingold talks work in Las Vegas community, NFL Draft-A-Thon
May 01, 2021
FB Alec Ingold stopped by the NFL Draft-A-Thon to detail his work within Las Vegas around food insecurity.
Highlights: S Tyree Gillespie
May 01, 2021
Watch highlights from new Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie.
Draft Pick: S Tyree Gillespie
May 01, 2021
With the 143rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select safety Tyree Gillespie.
Raiders select Tyree Gillespie with No. 143 pick in 2021 NFL Draft
May 01, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders select Missouri Tigers safety Tyree Gillespie in Round 4 of the 2021 NFL Draft with the No. 143 pick.
Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick
May 01, 2021
For the second time in two days, GM Mike Mayock used some draft capital to go get a safety.
Press Releases
Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick
May 01, 2021
Raiders select Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick
Apr 29, 2021
Raiders sign TE Carson Williams
Apr 26, 2021
Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season.
Allegiant Stadium to begin virtual recruitment for Las Vegas Raiders gameday staff April 26
Apr 26, 2021
2,200 additional part-time gameday positions provide employment opportunities for Southern Nevada.
Changes to jersey numbers approved by NFL clubs
Apr 21, 2021
Some jersey shake-ups are officially in play for 2021.
Raiders 2021 schedule to be released May 12
Apr 21, 2021
The NFL will announce the 2021 schedule for all 32 teams on May 12.
Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas
Apr 19, 2021
Douglas joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).
Raiders sign S Karl Joseph
Apr 09, 2021
Joseph returns to the Raiders after completing a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2020.
Raiders give U.S. Air Force Air War College officers tour of Allegiant Stadium
Apr 06, 2021
Courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders, 20 international officers from the Air War College (AWC) recently toured Allegiant Stadium as part of their visit to the Las Vegas area.
Raiders sign Kolton Miller to multi-year extension
Apr 02, 2021
Miller was the team's first pick (15th overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft and has started in all 46 appearances for the Silver and Black since his rookie season.
Now Open: Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino opens as first-ever official Raiders-themed restaurant
Apr 01, 2021
The world's only official Raiders-themed restaurant offers fans and diners an unmatched sports experience paying homage to the rich history of the Raiders and the enjoyment of watching sports.
Raiders Head Coach Gruden, UNLV Head Coach Arroyo address Nevada high school coaches during virtual clinic
Mar 30, 2021
The Raiders collaborated with UNLV Football to present a virtual coaching clinic to high school coaches throughout Nevada.
Raiders sign WR Willie Snead
Mar 26, 2021
Over his six-year career, Snead has appeared in 86 contests with 48 starts, compiling 275 receptions for 3,393 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Raiders re-sign G/T Denzelle Good
Mar 24, 2021
Good originally joined the Raiders after being claimed via waivers from the Indianapolis Colts prior to Week 14 during the 2018 campaign season.
Raiders re-sign G Richie Incognito
Mar 24, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed G Richie Incognito, the club announced Wednesday.
Raiders sign C Nick Martin
Mar 24, 2021
Martin joins the Silver and Black after spending five seasons (2016-20) with the Houston Texans, starting all 62 games he appeared in with the club.
Raiders re-sign CB Nevin Lawson
Mar 23, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed CB Nevin Lawson, the club announced Tuesday.
Raiders sign DL Darius Philon
Mar 22, 2021
Philon has made 54 appearances with 19 starts, totaling 80 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles in his career.
Raiders sign DL Matt Dickerson
Mar 22, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed DL Matt Dickerson, the club announced Monday.
Raiders sign OL Andre James to multi-year extension
Mar 22, 2021
James originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in the 2019 offseason.
Raiders Tavern & Grill at M Resort Spa Casino sets opening for April 1
Mar 22, 2021
Soon accepting reservations for first-ever official Raiders themed restaurant.