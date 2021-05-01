Introducing the Raiders' 2021 NFL Draft class

May 01, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders are a better team today than they were three days ago.

All things considered, the 2021 NFL Draft was a success for General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden, who upgraded right tackle and increased the amount of depth in the secondary. The duo secured top-flight talent, versatile playmakers, and guys who want to win.

Here's a recap from the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1

No. 17 pick: Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama

-Raiders select Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick

-Fast Facts: Getting to know new Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood

-Alex Leatherwood is ready to come in and 'prove the [Raiders] right'

-Mayock and the Raiders got their guy: 'He's going to start at right tackle'

Round 2

No. 43 pick (trade): Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

-Raiders trade up to No. 43, select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig

-Reactions: Raider Nation shares its excitement over Trevon Moehrig

-Trevon Moehrig: The Raiders 'were planning to come get me' all along

-Why TCU safety Trevon Moehrig's versatility stood out to the Raiders early in the draft process

Round 3

No. 79 pick: Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo

No. 80 pick: Divine Deablo, DB, Virginia Tech

-Raiders select Malcolm Koonce with the No. 79 pick

-Raiders select DB Divine Deablo with the No. 80 overall pick

-Reactions: The Raiders get tougher on defense with Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo

-Divine Deablo believes he's a player 'who can do it all' for this defense

-Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock shares his thoughts on the Raiders' Day Two picks

-Why Mike Mayock couldn't be happier with how the board fell on Day 2

Round 4

No. 143 pick: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri

-Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

-Honored to be a Raider, Gillespie focused on impacting all facets of the game

Round 5

No. 167 pick: Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois

-Illinois CB Nate Hobbs selected at No. 167 by the Raiders

-Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider

Round 7

No. 230 overall pick: Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh

-Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey

Photos: Meet the 2021 Raiders Draft Class

The picks are in and the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 Draft Class has been set. Check out photos of all seven of the Silver and Black's newest rookies.

news

Raiders put finishing touches on 2021 NFL Draft with Jimmy Morrissey

The Silver and Black added depth to their offensive line with the former Pittsburgh team captain.
news

Honored to be a Raider, Gillespie focused on impacting all facets of the game

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly over and the Las Vegas Raiders took not one, not two, but three defensive backs, adding cornerback Tyree Gillespie to the mix on Day Three, using the No. 143 overall pick.
news

Nate Hobbs reflects on the adversity he overcame en route to being drafted as a Raider

The cornerback out of Illinois says he's 'the best underdog' the Raiders have ever drafted.
news

Illinois CB Nate Hobbs selected at No. 167 by the Raiders

The versatile secondary piece was selected with the Silver and Black's only fifth-round pick.
news

Raiders trade up again, select safety Tyree Gillespie with the No. 143 overall pick

For the second time in two days, GM Mike Mayock used some draft capital to go get a safety.
news

Why Mike Mayock couldn't be happier with how the board fell on Day 2

The Las Vegas Raiders added a wealth of defensive talent on Friday, and GM Mike Mayock is overjoyed with the results.
news

Quick Hits: GM Mike Mayock shares his thoughts on the Raiders' Day Two picks

Key soundbytes shed insight on what the general manager sees in the Silver and Black's picks.
news

Divine Deablo believes he's a player 'who can do it all' for this defense

The Raiders get a steal in the third round with a fast and physical safety-to-linebacker prospect out of Virginia Tech.
news

Reactions: The Raiders get tougher on defense with Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo

Assessing the immediate feedback following the Silver and Black's back-to-back third-round picks.
news

Raiders select DB Divine Deablo with the No. 80 overall pick

Deablo, a rangy do-it-all defensive back, joins Malcolm Koonce in back-to-back draft picks by the Silver and Black.
news

Raiders select Malcolm Koonce with the No. 79 pick

In the first of back-to-back draft picks, the Silver and Black bolstered their defensive line.
