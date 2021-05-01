Introducing the Raiders' 2021 NFL Draft class

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders are a better team today than they were three days ago.
All things considered, the 2021 NFL Draft was a success for General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden, who upgraded right tackle and increased the amount of depth in the secondary. The duo secured top-flight talent, versatile playmakers, and guys who want to win.
Here's a recap from the 2021 NFL Draft:
Round 1
No. 17 pick: Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
Round 2
No. 43 pick (trade): Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Round 3
No. 79 pick: Malcolm Koonce, DE, Buffalo
No. 80 pick: Divine Deablo, DB, Virginia Tech
Round 4
No. 143 pick: Tyree Gillespie, S, Missouri
Round 5
No. 167 pick: Nate Hobbs, CB, Illinois
Round 7
No. 230 overall pick: Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pittsburgh
